Billion-dollar money laundering case: Jail for personal driver who lied about 4 luxury cars out of greed

SINGAPORE: The personal driver of Su Binghai, a man implicated in the billion-dollar moneylaundering case, was sentenced to three months' jail on Monday (Jun 30) after lying that Su did not leave any valuable properties in his possession.

In fact, Su had left four luxury cars to Liew Yik Kit along with instructions to sell them.

Liew, a 42-year-old Singaporean, pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the police and one count of obstructing justice.

Investigations into the complex case of money laundering date back to 2021, when the authorities received tip-offs on a group of foreigners using forged documents to launder money in the country.

The police identified a group of foreign nationals involved in the laundering the criminal proceeds from overseas organised crime, such as scams and online gambling.

The case came to a head on Aug 15, 2023, when the police conducted simultaneous raids across the island and arrested 10 individuals - nine men and one woman - from estates around the country.

The authorities also seized more than S$3 billion (US$2.35 billion) worth of assets suspected to be linked to money laundering offences.

All 10 have since been convicted and sentenced on a multitude of offences, chief of which was money laundering.

Su, a Chinese national involved in a syndicate with some of the 10 arrested, has not been arrested.

On Oct 9 last year, he and his wife Wang Manzu confirmed their consent to have their seized property surrendered to the state.

An estimated total of more than S$316.6 million - including an estimated S$8,364,297 for the four cars - was surrendered.

The police said in November last year that 15 of the 17 foreigners who had fled Singapore amid probes into the case had agreed to surrender about S$1.85 billion worth of assets to the state.

Su was one of those who had agreed to surrender their assets in exchange for being removed from Interpol watchlists. His case is now closed and he is barred from returning to Singapore.