Binge drinking can put a person at risk of developing future alcohol dependency: Experts

SINGAPORE: Up until a year ago, Andrew (not his real name) would go out drinking with friends at least four days a week.

“I was drinking pretty much every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday,” said the 28-year-old, adding that he would have between four and six drinks at each session.

The turning point for him, he said, was when he noticed that his body was not tolerating alcohol changes as well as before.

“I started to realise that my body couldn’t take the alcohol and break it down as quickly as compared to before. I wasn’t recovering as quickly as I used to the next day,” he said.

These days, Andrew has decreased the frequency of his drinking sessions to once every two months.

But he has never considered himself to be a binge drinker, even though his previous drinking habits fall within the definition of one, according to a recent survey by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Binge drinking is defined as five or more alcoholic drinks for men and four or more alcoholic drinks for women in a session.

“For me, even though I was drinking quite regularly in the past, it was for a social reason and not for the sake of drinking. It was an activity I did with friends,” said Andrew.

“I would think that binge drinking is like forcing yourself to drink, but I never did that.”

Published on Nov 18, MOH's annual National Population Health Survey 2020 found that binge drinking is becoming more common in Singapore, particularly among men and younger adults.