Hotline logs record 650 reports of bird deaths in 2025, mostly from building collisions

SINGAPORE: A hotline dedicated to receiving reports of dead birds recorded its highest number of cases last year, with building collisions – particularly window strikes – emerging as the leading cause.

Run by Singapore’s only natural history museum, the hotline logged about 650 reports in 2025 – more than five times the number recorded in 2020, when recordkeeping began.

This rise is largely due to greater public awareness of the reporting channel, but more needs to be done to prevent such incidents, said Dr Tan Yen Yi, assistant senior curator of birds at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

Many of the birds are believed to have crashed into buildings, leaving them dazed, injured or bleeding from the nostrils. In severe cases, they die from such incidents.

“Windows … are often transparent and then also reflective - both are very bad (for birds) because they don't get the illusion of continuity in the habitat. And then birds attempt to fly through the windows, so that's how they crash into them,” noted Dr Tan, who currently mans the hotline.

The museum documents these deaths for scientific research and tracks the environmental conditions the birds live in.