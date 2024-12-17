Singapore creating transmission model to predict potential spread of bird flu
With global outbreaks of avian influenza on the rise, the country is intensifying its precautionary efforts despite having no local cases so far.
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s warm climate and rich mudflats have made it a sanctuary for migratory birds, with around 210 species recorded to date.
Thousands of these rare visitors pass through the country every year, thrilling birdwatchers eager to catch them in the skies.
But the delicate balance between humans and birds can be easily disrupted.
"Singapore is a major transit hub for migratory birds and also for the international and regional trade of animals and animal products. Because of this transit status, we are vulnerable to disease risk,” said Dr Chua Tze Hoong, group director of veterinary health at the National Parks Board’s Animal & Veterinary Service.
While Singapore has had no local cases of avian flu so far, it is intensifying its precautionary efforts as global outbreaks increase.
Dr Chua told CNA that the authorities are currently creating a bird flu transmission model to predict and track its potential spread.
The study, which uses data obtained from bird ringing and sampling to pinpoint at-risk areas, will be completed by late next year.
Such predictive modelling, which Singapore has carried out for African swine fever previously, will map out how a disease spreads among an animal population and help determine the effectiveness of intervention options, said Dr Chua.
Avian flu – or H5N1 – is a viral infection that spreads in birds, cows and other animals. It can occasionally spread to humans, but experts say bird-to-human transmissions are relatively rare.
HOW SINGAPORE STAYS AHEAD
While bird flu has not appeared in Singapore yet, other zoonotic diseases such as leptospirosis are still common in animals across the region, including Singapore.
Dr Chua said the country depends on a “total bio-surveillance and biosecurity approach to safeguard our population health”.
“This approach is a crucial line of defence against any risk of disease incursion,” he added.
This includes regular sampling of both local and migratory birds, especially during the peak migration season when it is carried out every two weeks or so.
This is a significant increase from the usual interval of two to three months during the rest of the year.
Samples are then sent to the Centre for Animal & Veterinary Sciences for testing.
Officers also closely monitor livestock for signs of disease, including unusual mortality rates or nasal discharge.
This includes locations like Tuas Checkpoint where 50 to 60 trucks of ducks and chickens arrive daily from Malaysia. There, the authorities conduct checks to ensure the poultry comes from accredited farms and have the relevant health certificates.
Just last month, AVS and the Singapore Food Agency conducted a simulation exercise to test their readiness in responding to a bird flu outbreak at local poultry farms.
Why do birds migrate, and why is it becoming more dangerous for them?
Singapore is located at the crossroads of two of the world’s nine major migratory routes.
The first is the East Asian-Australasian Flyway, the largest migratory route on Earth that stretches from the Arctic Circle to the southern reaches of Australia and New Zealand.
This path connects birds across immense distances, with countless species navigating its vast expanse.
The second is the Central Asian Flyway, one of the shorter but busiest migration paths that is key for more than 600 avian species.
Birds embark on such long journeys for survival purposes. Many fly south in search of abundant food sources, especially to sustain themselves and raise their young, and to escape the cold.
But the journey is becoming more perilous.
Habitats along the flyways are disappearing due to urban and agricultural expansion.
Brightly lit skyscrapers also pose a danger as disoriented birds often crash into them, leading to fatal collisions.
The changing climate is another growing threat.
Rising sea levels and unpredictable weather are disrupting migration routes, with experts warning that sudden weather shifts – like extreme cold or late snowstorms – can devastate bird populations.
PUBLIC AT LOW RISK
Infectious diseases specialist Loh Jiashen from Farrer Park Hospital said the public remains at low risk of contracting bird flu, and that such preventive measures are more than enough to protect the population.
"In terms of risk profile – our proximity with animals, the way we work with animals, are mainly in very limited agricultural settings. We have just a few chicken farms and extremely controlled laboratory settings in animal testing labs,” added Dr Loh.
With the general public having limited contact with livestock, there is “very low risk” of getting bird flu, he said.
“We know the influenza is a virus that is spread through droplets, so we need very close contact with birds – unhealthy birds or dead birds – to really catch the disease,” he pointed out.
“(If) you step on a dead bird, that essentially does not transmit avian influenza. You don't have to sterilize your shoes.”
In terms of long-term challenges, Dr Loh said one concern is bird flu becoming resistant to inhibitor drugs.
Another is the uncertainty over how climate change could change the migratory patterns of birds and, in turn, how avian influenza spreads.
The message from authorities remains clear, however – the public should remain vigilant.
Dr Chua cautioned people not to purchase or obtain pets from online or illegal sources, as they could carry diseases like rabies.
Members of the public should also refrain from approaching, touching or feeding wildlife both in Singapore and while travelling abroad, he added.