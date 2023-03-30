New wildlife park Bird Paradise to open on May 8 with reduced entrance fee during soft opening period

SINGAPORE: Singapore's new bird park at Mandai Wildlife Reserve - Bird Paradise - will open its doors on May 8 with discounted tickets during its soft opening period.

The 17ha attraction will be open daily from 9am to 6pm, with last admission into the park at 5pm, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a media release on Thursday (Mar 30).

For its soft opening period from May 8 to May 26, single-park admission tickets will be S$38 (US$29) for adults, S$23 for children aged three to 12 years old, and S$20 for senior citizens.

Members of the public can pre-book their admission tickets and any add-on programmes from Apr 24, with visit dates from May 8.

Tickets for visits from May 27 will be at the full price of S$48 for adults, S$33 for children aged three to 12 years old, and S$20 for senior citizens.

Bird Paradise is home to 3,500 birds from 400 species, said Mandai Wildlife Group, who added that the park will be home to some of the world's most threatened species. This includes the Philippine eagles, the Negros bleeding-heart doves and the blue-throated macaws.