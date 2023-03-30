New wildlife park Bird Paradise to open on May 8 with reduced entrance fee during soft opening period
Visitors can pre-book their admission tickets and any add-on programmes from Apr 24.
SINGAPORE: Singapore's new bird park at Mandai Wildlife Reserve - Bird Paradise - will open its doors on May 8 with discounted tickets during its soft opening period.
The 17ha attraction will be open daily from 9am to 6pm, with last admission into the park at 5pm, said Mandai Wildlife Group in a media release on Thursday (Mar 30).
For its soft opening period from May 8 to May 26, single-park admission tickets will be S$38 (US$29) for adults, S$23 for children aged three to 12 years old, and S$20 for senior citizens.
Members of the public can pre-book their admission tickets and any add-on programmes from Apr 24, with visit dates from May 8.
Tickets for visits from May 27 will be at the full price of S$48 for adults, S$33 for children aged three to 12 years old, and S$20 for senior citizens.
Bird Paradise is home to 3,500 birds from 400 species, said Mandai Wildlife Group, who added that the park will be home to some of the world's most threatened species. This includes the Philippine eagles, the Negros bleeding-heart doves and the blue-throated macaws.
Group CEO of Mandai Wildlife Group Mike Barclay said the animal care team and veterinarians have been carrying out the "mammoth task" of moving more than 3,000 birds from Jurong to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.
Their previous home, Jurong Bird Park, closed on Jan 3 this year.
Mr Barclay said the "great migration" was a first-time experience for both the birds and the employees.
"I am glad to share that they are all settling in well at their new home. We look forward to welcoming everyone who’s eager to visit the new park during this run-in period."
Visitors can look forward to seeing the world's largest population of hornbills under human care, many of them flying free in some of the eight walk-through aviaries in the park. The aviaries are inspired by different habitats from around the globe.
At the Sky Amphitheatre, two new avian presentations will take flight – Predators on Wings and Wings of the World.
The two shows will have a new format and content, while retaining some elements from the previous Kings of the Skies and High Flyers presentations at Jurong Bird Park, said the wildlife group.
Guests can also opt for a keeper-led experience or take a "backstage pass" to discover what goes into caring for the birds at the park.
These include an exclusive look into the Avian Healthcare and Research Centre, where they can observe the vets in action as they provide the best care for their charges.
They can also catch a glimpse of the many conservation breeding programmes that the park participates in, including ones for Asian Songbirds and threatened parrot species.
Additional behind-the-scenes tours will be launched throughout the year, said Mandai Wildlife Group.
Visitors to Bird Paradise will also be able to partake in feeding sessions. For S$8 per session, guests can feed starlings, African hornbills, pelicans and lories.
"All proceeds from animal feedings go towards the conservation projects that Mandai Wildlife Group supports in Singapore and across the region."
For repeat visits to the park, local residents can join the Friends of Wildlife membership from Apr 24. The membership provides year-round access to all four wildlife parks including Bird Paradise, as well as other benefits such as priority privileges, wildlife experiences and discounts.
Annual fees start from S$195 for Friends of Wildlife and S$245 for Friends of Wildlife Plus.