Seniors responsible for half of all illegal bird-feeding cases – what can be done?

SINGAPORE: After years as law-abiding citizens, some seniors become first-time criminals in old age when they start feeding pigeons.

On average, the National Parks Board (NParks) received reports of nearly 320 cases of illegal bird-feeding a year between 2023 and 2025.

Around half of those cases involved seniors aged 65 and above, NParks’ group director for wildlife management How Choon Peng told CNA.

Social service agency Lions Befrienders estimated that of the 13,000 seniors it engages, about 0.5 to 1 per cent of them are involved in problematic feeding of wild animals.

This works out to about one senior in every six to seven public housing blocks the agency serves. It runs 10 active ageing centres around Singapore, and other well-being services for the elderly.

The scale of the problem is not big, but such behaviour tends to be persistent and causes annoyance, said Lions Befrienders’ executive director Karen Wee.

Knowledge of the underlying factors, which include a need for companionship and structure, can help to shape responses to recalcitrant bird-feeding.

“If you break it down, technically, it can be understood,” said Ms Wee.

UNDERSTANDING WHY

Cases of elderly people repeatedly feeding birds and freeing birds in trapping operations meant to control their populations have made the news in recent months.

It is an offence to feed wildlife without written approval from the authorities in Singapore. Illegal feeders can be fined up to S$5,000 (US$3,900) for a first offence, and up to S$10,000 for subsequent offences.

In one case, a S$1,200 fine was not enough to stop a woman in her 70s, who was fined another S$3,200 when she fed pigeons again near her Toa Payoh flat.

Seniors have also broken the law by disrupting government bird-trapping operations, including making loud noises to chase pigeons away and cutting cable ties to free a crow trap.

NParks follows up on bird-feeding reports by investigating, engaging and intervening in the community, as well as taking enforcement action.

But some cases are intractable, involving vulnerable members of society and repeat offenders, said Mr How.