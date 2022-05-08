No more physical birth and death certificates from May 29, ICA to issue digital certificates instead

REGISTERING BIRTHS

With the introduction of digital certificates, parents will have to register their newborns via the LifeSG app within 42 days of their child’s birth.

Upon successful registration, parents will be notified to download their child’s digital birth certificate on ICA’s website using the electronic retrieval of certificates and instant verification e-service.



Parents will be given up to 90 days to download the digital birth certificate, which can be stored and saved on their personal devices.

A fee of S$18 will be charged for the issuance of a digital birth certificate. This covers the cost of the registration process, including IT system development and maintenance, said ICA.

REGISTERING DEATHS

The process of registering deaths will also be streamlined to ease the administrative burden of post-death matters on family members.

From May 29, the deceased’s next-of-kin will no longer be required to register the death as this will be automatically logged in ICA’s system once the medical practitioner certifies the death.

A digital death certificate will be generated by the system, and the medical practitioner or hospital staff member will provide the next-of-kin with information such as the digital death certificate number, to allow them to download the certificate from the My Legacy portal.

They will be given up to 30 days to download the certificate, which can be stored on their personal devices.

“We hope this will give the bereaved family more time to focus on other matters in their moment of grief,” said ICA.

With the digital certificate, the next-of-kin may directly apply for a permit to bury or cremate through the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website or authorise a person such as a funeral director to do so.