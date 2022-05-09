FAQ: What you need to know as birth and death certificates go digital

SINGAPORE: Singapore will no longer issue physical birth and death certificates from May 29.

Digital certificates will be issued instead, which can be downloaded and stored on personal mobile devices and laptops, said the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Sunday (May 8).

This also means in-person registration of births and deaths will no longer be done.

Here’s what you need to know about the change and how to go about the registration process:

Q: Why the change?

The move is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to streamline and digitalise services for Singaporeans, said ICA in a media release.

The streamlining of death registrations, in particular, will help to ease the administrative burden of post-death matters on family members. “We hope this will give the bereaved family more time to focus on other matters in their moment of grief,” ICA said.

Digitising the certificates will also allow ICA to incorporate an additional way to verify their authenticity.

“Government agencies and private entities, such as industry associations and financial institutions, can use QR codes included on all digital certificates to verify their authenticity,” said ICA.

“The QR code will be linked to an ICA system where details on the digital certificate can be verified against ICA’s database.”

Q: How do I register a birth?

Parents will have to register their newborns via the LifeSG app within 42 days of their child’s birth and will no longer have the option of doing so in person at hospitals or the ICA Building.

According to ICA, more than 80 per cent of eligible births have been registered digitally since 2018 when the LifeSG app was launched.

Upon successful registration, parents will be notified to download their child’s digital birth certificate on ICA’s website using an e-service known as the electronic retrieval of certificates and instant verification.

A fee of S$18 will be charged for the issuance of a digital birth certificate. This covers the cost of the registration process, including IT system development and maintenance, said ICA.