Bishan to get 200,000 sq m of new office space, matching scale of Paya Lebar Central: Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Plans to develop Bishan into a new business hub could see the introduction of around 200,000 sq m of new office space to the area, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat on Thursday (Jun 26).

This will match the scale of that in Paya Lebar Central, which currently includes office spaces spread out across the sprawling Paya Lebar Quarter mixed-use development and SingPost Centre.

In a video posted on Facebook, Mr Chee also said that work on a new hawker centre integrated with a revamped bus interchange, and a polyclinic in Bishan town centre will start in this term of government and take several years to complete.

Plans to refresh Bishan town centre were unveiled in the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Draft Master Plan 2025 on Wednesday.

Redevelopment plans for the area are part of a "decentralisation strategy" to create economic areas beyond the city centre and bring jobs closer to homes.

To kickstart the development of this new business hub, selected government agencies are exploring the feasibility of relocating their offices to Bishan town centre, URA has said.