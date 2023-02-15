Pathway in Bishan temporarily closed after crows attack passers-by

SINGAPORE: A section of a pathway in Bishan was closed for about an hour on Wednesday (Feb 15) after several people in the area were reportedly attacked by crows.

According to a Shin Min Daily News report on Tuesday, about 10 people were attacked on the pathway along Bishan Road within about 20 minutes on Monday.

When CNA visited the area near Block 110 Bishan Street 12 at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, part of the pathway had been temporarily closed by Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council staff members.

In about 90 minutes at the scene, CNA saw a pair of crows attack four people.

A third crow which was injured was seen on the path. It appeared to be limping and had difficulty flying.