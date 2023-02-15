Pathway in Bishan temporarily closed after crows attack passers-by

SINGAPORE: A section of a pathway in Bishan was closed for about an hour on Wednesday (Feb 15) after several people in the area were reportedly attacked by crows.
According to a Shin Min Daily News report on Tuesday, about 10 people were attacked on the pathway along Bishan Road within about 20 minutes on Monday.
When CNA visited the area near Block 110 Bishan Street 12 at about 4.30pm on Wednesday, part of the pathway had been temporarily closed by Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council staff members.
In about 90 minutes at the scene, CNA saw a pair of crows attack four people.
A third crow which was injured was seen on the path. It appeared to be limping and had difficulty flying.
Several National Parks Board (NParks) officers were also seen in the area with trapping equipment, with one officer eventually managing to trap the injured crow.
One of the officers said that the bird would be moved elsewhere.
No other attacks were seen after the trapping, although the remaining two crows continued to fly over the path and caw at passers-by.
People were seen using the path normally at about 5.50pm.
One person who was attacked by the crows was Mr Cheng Kok Siong, who was walking from shopping mall Junction 8 to his home in Toa Payoh North along the path.
A crow was seen diving down from a tree branch above Mr Cheng and pecking at his black jockey cap.
"I was walking back home from Bishan Junction 8 to Toa Payoh, suddenly I felt a bird attacking me," Mr Cheng told CNA.
"I continued walking since the bird didn't continue attacking me," he added.
Mr Cheng said that he normally walks down the same path between 3pm and 4pm, and that this was the first time he had been attacked.
"My concern is once in a while my kid would cycle this way or walk this way. Next time I would not walk this path," he said.
He added that he might take the path which goes past Guangyang Primary School instead along Bishan Street 12.
CNA has contacted NParks and the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for more information.