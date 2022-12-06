Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be available to people aged 12 and above from Dec 12

SINGAPORE: The bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to people aged 12 and above from Dec 12, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced on Tuesday (Dec 6).

Currently, the only bivalent COVID-19 vaccine available in Singapore is the one from Moderna, which is for people aged 18 and above.

Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent vaccine was granted interim authorisation in Singapore on Oct 25.

Those who already made a booking to receive the monovalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine may choose to reschedule their appointments to a new date on or after Dec 12, to receive the updated bivalent vaccine, said MOH.

It will be available at all locations currently offering the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine. Those who are eligible will receive an SMS with a personalised booking link to make an appointment.

"With the extension of the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine to 12 years and above, persons aged 12 to 17 years should also receive an additional bivalent vaccine dose around five months after their last booster dose," said the ministry.

PFIZER-BIONTECH VACCINE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN

The Health Ministry also announced that children aged six months to four years will soon be able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for their primary vaccination series.

It consists of three doses, each given eight weeks apart. More details on the rollout will be announced later, said the ministry.

Currently, only the Moderna/Spikevax vaccine is available to children aged six months to four years old - given in two separate doses.