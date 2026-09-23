Black spitting cobra seen near Serangoon Gardens remains elusive after NParks' searches

SINGAPORE: A highly venomous black spitting cobra has been spotted near Mei Hwan Drive in the Serangoon Gardens area, but searches have so far failed to locate it.

Mr How Choon Beng, group director for wildlife management at the National Parks Board (NParks), said on Wednesday (Sep 23) that the agency activated contractors after each reported sighting.

However, the snake was not found during the searches.

"NParks will continue to monitor the area and relocate any cobras sighted," Mr How added.

Black spitting cobras have also been spotted elsewhere in Singapore. In March, a wildlife enthusiast told CNA that he saw one slithering off a trail in the mangroves at Pasir Ris Park.

The snake was about 5m from an elevated boardwalk, but few people appeared to notice it despite moderately heavy foot traffic.

This species of cobra is native to Singapore and is occasionally encountered in forests, parks, gardens and urban areas, where prey such as rodents and amphibians are readily available.

"While black spitting cobras are highly venomous, they are generally shy and prefer to avoid humans," Mr How said.