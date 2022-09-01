NParks says dead blacktip sharks likely caught in gill net, reminds public about sustainable fishing methods

SINGAPORE: The eight blacktip sharks found dead in waters off Pulau Hantu were likely caught in a gill net, said the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday night (Aug 31).

This was based on the online images, description of the injuries and the location of the carcasses provided by divers who found them, said Dr Karenne Tun, director of NParks’ National Biodiversity Centre, in response to CNA’s queries.

She added that the observation was in line with that of non-profit conservation group Marine Stewards.

There was no sample collected from the carcasses during the dive, said Dr Tun.

More than 100 species of fish, including the blacktip sharks, are found in the waters. “To protect our native marine biodiversity, NParks encourages members of the public to carry out responsible recreational fishing at designated fishing spots, using more sustainable fishing methods,” said Dr Tun.

There are various fishing gear and methods, ranging from hook, rod and line, fish traps and nets, each varying in its impact on the environment, she added.

“Fish traps and nets tend to be more indiscriminate and when lost in the sea, will continue to trap and kill fish and other marine life.

“For this reason, net fishing and the use of wire mesh traps are not allowed in areas managed by NParks,” said Dr Tun.

Areas such as the Sisters’ Islands Marine Park, Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, Labrador Nature Reserve’s rocky shore, Chek Jawa Wetlands, waters around Coney Island Park and Admiralty Park have been designated as "no fishing" spots and are managed as sanctuaries for fish.