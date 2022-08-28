8 blacktip sharks found dead in waters off Pulau Hantu

SINGAPORE: Eight dead blacktip sharks were found dead, with their gills damaged, in the waters off Pulau Hantu on Sunday (Aug 28) morning.

The carcasses of the juvenile sharks were stumbled upon by divers during a routine dive at the island, which is located off the south of Singapore.

One of them, dive guide Rasaalika Singhania, described what she saw as a "devastating scene".

She said: "When my dive buddy pointed out the first one, I was confused and examined the body to try to understand what might have happened.

"Its jaw and fins were intact. There were several stab and slash wounds. Then a couple of metres forward we saw another, and another, and another."

Non-profit conservation group Marine Stewards said in a Facebook post that it was "saddened" to hear diver reports on the dead sharks.

It said that several divers counted about eight dead blacktip sharks, all at around the same area - Hantu Jetty - at a depth of 10 to 11m.

Photos posted on its Facebook page showed the dead sharks with their gills ripped or shredded.

Responding to CNA's queries, a Marine Stewards spokesperson said that according to the diver's accounts, all the sharks had damage to their gill areas.

"This might have been caused if they had been caught in a net. The gill area is more fragile and may have been injured in their struggle.

"We are not absolutely sure at this stage and perhaps a post-mortem may be able to reveal more answers," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that gill nets are "generally an indiscriminate killer" and catch anything that passes through.

"There have been cases in recent years of turtles and blacktip sharks getting caught in them."

CNA has contacted National Parks Board for more information on the incident.