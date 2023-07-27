'People underestimate me a lot': How a visually impaired actor fought her way to the stage

DISABLED PERFORMERS SEEN AS “PROBLEMATIC”

Ms Teo's shift away from her “naive”, “all for myself” thinking started six years ago, when she met fellow theatre practitioner Peter Sau.

Mainstream theatre practitioners who have worked with Ms Teo “don’t know what to do with her” nor how to create access for people with disabilities, said Mr Sau, who is the head of performing arts and artistic development at ART:DIS, a non-profit organisation for persons with disabilities in the arts.

This meant that she was often excluded when she attended drama workshops in the past, he said.

In auditions, for example, actors with sight can perform lines they have just received by reading the script. But visually impaired actors like Ms Teo will need to get the script in advance so they can memorise it, he pointed out.

“In fact, she will be the most prepared actor in the audition. Yet people don’t see it,” said Mr Sau, with most people instead focusing on the additional preparation time she needs.

“They will then start to think, if this is going to be for (the) audition, does that mean it’s for the rehearsal as well? And for the show? So why do I cast someone who is so problematic?”

Performers with disabilities “have all the talents, they just need to have all the barriers removed”. This means more time, planning and often, budget, and ultimately requires a change in the theatre ecosystem and drama schools, he said.

As she spent more time in theatre, Ms Teo came to realise that “there are real troubles that come with being disabled ... not just the opportunities, but the wages that we get, employability, opportunity to be trained”.

She credits Mr Sau with opening her eyes to what a disabled person in the arts could be capable of doing – for themselves and for others.

“It’s not just entertainment, but it is about what change it can bring,” as she realised that theatre “can be so much more than myself”.

“It is not that I can’t be Christine Daae on Broadway,” she said, referring to the female lead of the Phantom of the Opera, which used to be her dream role. “But what more can I do?

“If I can write a new version of Phantom of the Opera and I can produce it in Singapore with a full cast of disabled people ... then it is a bigger statement than what it is now.”