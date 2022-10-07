Jurong lift which trapped 6 people and a dead body was 'overloaded', says town council

SINGAPORE: A malfunctioning lift in Jurong which trapped six people and a dead body was "overloaded", said the West Coast Town Council on Friday (Oct 7).

The town council said preliminary findings showed that due to this overload, the lift "had overshot its landing at level one".

"Due to the variance in the levelling of the lift and its landing, a safety mechanism was triggered and the lift doors remained closed," a spokeswoman said in response to queries from CNA regarding the incident, which occurred on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 760 Jurong West Street 74 at about 2.05pm on that day.

A fire engine and an ambulance were dispatched, and SCDF arrived at the location within seven minutes.

"Upon SCDF’s arrival, six persons who were carrying a deceased person, were found trapped inside a lift carriage on the first floor," it said.