Singapore blood stocks at low to moderate levels, Ong Ye Kung appeals for O type donations
SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday (Jun 17) appealed for donations of O blood, with blood stocks in Singapore at low to moderate levels, where they have been since the start of the year.
Speaking at an event at Singapore Expo marking World Blood Donor Day, Mr Ong said blood usage has increased in recent months, as hospitals catch up on the backlog of elective surgeries and treatments that were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demand for the O blood group - which can be used in emergencies by patients of any blood group - has been particularly high and stocks have been depleting fast, Mr Ong said.
This coincides with the June school holidays and people travelling, which means blood donation takes a hit, he added. This is because of rules prohibiting blood donation following visits to certain countries.
Mr Ong called on donors and potential donors to make it a habit to donate blood before they travel, which would help raise Singapore’s blood stocks to healthy and sustainable levels.
EASING OF "MAD COW DISEASE" RESTRICTION
Later this year, Singapore will relax restrictions on blood donation rules regarding Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (vCJD), sometimes referred to as “mad cow disease”, Mr Ong announced.
The condition, a rare and serious degenerative neurological disorder, is caused by the accumulation of abnormal prion proteins in the brain.
It can surface spontaneously because of genetic mutations, or as a result of the consumption of contaminated beef products present in certain countries during certain years.
Furthermore, vCJD can also incubate in an infected person for decades, which is why many countries, including Singapore, ban blood donation for people with a history of living for a period in countries like the United Kingdom, Ireland and France.
Mr Ong provided a personal example of someone affected by this policy, revealing that he is unable to donate blood due to this restriction. As an undergraduate in the late 1980s, he had lived in the UK.
However, scientific advancements mean that white blood cells - which can potentially transmit diseases - can now be removed from transfused blood in a process known as leucodepletion.
No human case of vCJD transmission through transfusion of leucodepleted blood has been reported so far, Mr Ong said.
The United States and Australia are among the countries that have already lifted geographical risk restrictions arising from vCJD.
Singapore will follow suit later this year, Mr Ong said, adding that he was looking forward to donating blood and doing his part.
Whole blood vs apheresis donation
The easing of the vCJD restriction on blood donation will apply only to apheresis donation for now because this allows direct collection of leucodepleted blood components.
Compared with the more common whole blood donation, apheresis donations involve the collection of individual blood components such as platelets, plasma or red cells.
MORE THAN 34,000 BENEFICIARIES
The Health Minister previously appealed for blood donors last July during the pandemic, when stocks of A+ and O+ blood had dwindled to low levels.
That resulted in more than 1,700 donors coming forward inside four days, Mr Ong said on Saturday.
More than 34,000 patients benefitted from blood donations in 2022, he noted.
Those who are interested to donate blood may visit giveblood.sg to check their eligibility and make an appointment. Residents can also walk into any blood bank or community blood drive to donate.