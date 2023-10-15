How an explosion on an oil tanker in Singapore sparked a lifelong blood donation journey for 2 men

SINGAPORE: Duty – it is a word that Mr Gerard Thomasz, 62, uses when he talks about blood donation.

A veteran of more than 300 donations – that is on average a donation every month for 25 years – he would understand it better than most.

He was among the hundreds who queued outside Singapore General Hospital on Oct 13, 1978 to give blood after Singapore’s worst industrial accident.

The day before, an explosion on Greek oil tanker Spyros at Jurong Shipyard killed 76 people and left dozens more injured.

The blast, which happened under a bunk filled with men, tore large chunks of the ship. As oil and water flooded in, a fire swept through the engine and boiler room.

After the explosion, dockside workers tried to jump onto the ship to rescue their co-workers.

A total of 57 people died on the day of the explosion, many from severe burns, carbon monoxide poisoning, suffocation, drowning or other complications.

More than 80 people who suffered injuries were rushed to Alexandra Hospital and Singapore General Hospital. Of those taken to hospital, 19 died of their injuries.

As word of the incident spread, families waited outside the hospitals for news of their loved ones.

Hundreds of people came forward to donate blood, as doctors and staff worked overtime to attend to the wounded.