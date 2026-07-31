Bloomberg defamation case: Shanmugam, Tan See Leng awarded S$145,000 each in legal costs

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister K Shanmugam and Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng have each been awarded S$145,000 (US$112,000) in legal costs following their successful defamation suit against Bloomberg and its journalist.

A court earlier this month ruled that a December 2024 Bloomberg article on Good Class Bungalow (GCB) transactions had defamed the ministers. Bloomberg and its reporter, Mr Low De Wei, were ordered to pay S$230,000 in damages to each minister.

Details of the costs were shared with the media in an extract of the notes of proceedings.

The breakdown showed that each minister was awarded S$50,000 for pre-trial work, S$65,000 for the trial and S$30,000 for post-trial work.