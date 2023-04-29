First condominium launch after new cooling measures sees 70% sales

SINGAPORE: More than 70 per cent of Blossoms By The Park condominium was sold on Saturday (Apr 29), the first launch after new cooling measures were announced earlier this week.

Sales on the 275-unit development in one-north started on Saturday. As of 6pm, more than 70 per cent of the units were sold, at an average price of S$2,423 (US$1,814) per square foot.

About 96 per cent of the buyers were Singaporeans and permanent residents, with foreigners accounting for the remaining 4 per cent on the first day of sales, said developer EL Development.

On Thursday, additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) was increased for some buyers. Foreigners buying any residential property now have to pay an ABSD of 60 per cent – up from 30 per cent previously.

Singaporeans buying their second residential property will pay an ABSD rate of 20 per cent, up from 17 per cent, while those buying their third and subsequent residential property will have to pay an increased rate of 30 per cent, up from 25 per cent.

The rate of 30 per cent also applies to permanent residents buying their second residential property. PRs buying their third and subsequent residential property will pay an ABSD of 35 per cent, up from 30 per cent.

This is the third round of cooling measures since December 2021. National Development Minister Desmond Lee said the ABSD increase is a "pre-emptive measure" to dampen local and foreign investment demand.