BlueSG to relaunch car-sharing service under new Flexar brand

SINGAPORE: The team behind the paused BlueSG service will launch a new car-sharing service named Flexar, the firm confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 10).

"We can confirm that Flexar is currently in the beta phase of its shared car mobility service, following BlueSG’s strategic pause," a BlueSG spokesperson told CNA.

"During this period, we are focused on testing and refining a range of exciting new offerings designed to enable flexible urban mobility in this brand new, built from ground-up platform."

Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG announced last August that it would suspend operations, catching users off guard.

Calling it a "strategic pause" at the time, BlueSG said that a portion of its workforce would be laid off and that it would launch a new service in 2026.

The new service would involve a new platform, a refreshed fleet with a new range of vehicles, an expanded network of pickup and drop-off points, as well as "greater reliability and a smoother user experience", the company added.