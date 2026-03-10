BlueSG to relaunch car-sharing service under new Flexar brand
The electric car-sharing firm announced last August that it would suspend operations, catching users off guard.
SINGAPORE: The team behind the paused BlueSG service will launch a new car-sharing service named Flexar, the firm confirmed on Tuesday (Mar 10).
"We can confirm that Flexar is currently in the beta phase of its shared car mobility service, following BlueSG’s strategic pause," a BlueSG spokesperson told CNA.
"During this period, we are focused on testing and refining a range of exciting new offerings designed to enable flexible urban mobility in this brand new, built from ground-up platform."
Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG announced last August that it would suspend operations, catching users off guard.
Calling it a "strategic pause" at the time, BlueSG said that a portion of its workforce would be laid off and that it would launch a new service in 2026.
The new service would involve a new platform, a refreshed fleet with a new range of vehicles, an expanded network of pickup and drop-off points, as well as "greater reliability and a smoother user experience", the company added.
In an email to BlueSG members seen by CNA, the company said that Flexar is a new point-to-point car-sharing service set to launch in Singapore.
Users can pick up a car near them and drop it off at another "Flexar station".
BlueSG members are invited to try the service first, with the option to sign up to be shortlisted.
"While we are not releasing full details at this stage, this beta helps us to ensure an intuitive and innovative experience for future users," said the BlueSG spokesperson.
"Comprehensive information, including full-service offerings, will be shared at the official service launch."
Flexar has also launched a website, with more details listed as "coming soon".
BlueSG was the only car-sharing platform that offered point-to-point services in Singapore.
In November last year, BlueSG’s appointed charge point operator, TotalEnergies, announced that it was shutting down its operations in Singapore, with all of its charging points transferred to other operators.
Analysts who spoke to CNA last year had cast doubt on whether BlueSG would make a comeback.