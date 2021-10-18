Goldbell completes acquisition of BlueSG, to invest S$40 million by 2023

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Goldbell Group has completed its acquisition of electric car-sharing firm BlueSG and is set to invest S$40 million to grow the company over the next two years, the vehicle leasing firm announced on Monday (Oct 18).

The amount makes up 60 per cent of the S$70 million it previously said it will invest in the company over five years.

BlueSG - which currently has about 650 shared electric vehicles (EVs) in Singapore - was previously a subsidiary of French conglomerate Bollore Group.

It began operations here in 2017, in partnership with the Land Transport Authority and the Economic Development Board, as part of efforts to make Singapore’s transport system more sustainable.

The 41-year-old Goldbell Group first announced the acquisition in February this year, although it had declined to say how much the deal was worth.

In a media release on Monday, Goldbell said it is on track to expand BlueSG’s fleet size with immediate effect. It also aims to increase the electric car-sharing operator’s staff strength by 20 per cent at the end of this year with the addition of a new technology team.

“Among Goldbell’s immediate priorities is to realise BlueSG’s potential with the expansion of its business and technical capabilities to develop a business model that will be replicated in other smart cities across the Asia Pacific Region,” the company said.

This will begin with Goldbell setting up a global headquarters for car-sharing by the end of this year, to be established through BlueSG.

It will set the stage for overseas expansion within the “next few years”, the firm said.