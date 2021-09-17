On an island with no photo-taking, a soldier sketches his daily life in basic military training

On Aug 31, portions of his sketch book were published on the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) Facebook page, attracting widespread praise and admiration. The post has been shared more than a thousand times, with more than 1,700 reactions.

PTE Ong told CNA on Wednesday (Sep 15) he started drawing these pictures as a way to show his family what he was going through in BMT, when unofficial photography is not allowed.

The eldest of seven children, PTE Ong said his four sisters "will never get to experience what I experienced, and I do it mainly for them also".

But the drawings have also evolved to become a sort of memoir with greater meaning, one that forever captures the bonds and memories forged on a journey shared by every Singaporean son.

"I've also now started to realise it's part of my service towards the people around me, in a sense that it's a memory for all of us to stay together and it's also part of my service to the country," PTE Ong said.

"So many of us have experienced it (BMT), but not so many are able to capture it. And since I have this talent, I will gladly do so for those around me. It is part of our so-called Singaporean heritage."

STARTED OUT OF "ANGST"

PTE Ong described himself as a creative person who has been taking photos since he was 12. Before enlistment, he studied design at Nanyang Polytechnic, delving into things like interior and spatial design. Then, a module on visualisation introduced him to the world of drawing.

Because his experience in photography had given him a good eye for composition, PTE Ong found himself getting better at drawing, a skill that came in handy given the photography restrictions during BMT.

It was barely a week after PTE Ong enlisted on Jul 1 that he felt a desire to "make something" again.

"I think it originally came out of a bit of angst from not being able to create like normal," he said. "That kind of resulted in the first few drawings. So, I just observed whatever I had around me, which was my section mates and things like that."

The first sketch in his book was on Jul 5, depicting a scene from his bunk when his section mates were resting during "admin time", a term used to describe free time usually after the day's activities.