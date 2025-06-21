Fire breaks out at Basic Military Training Centre bunk in Pulau Tekong
No BMTC staff or trainees were injured, says a MINDEF spokesperson.
SINGAPORE: A fire broke out in a bunk at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) in Pulau Tekong on Friday afternoon (Jun 20).
The incident occurred at an unoccupied accommodation block, a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries, adding that the fire alarm was triggered at 1.51pm.
"The fire was promptly extinguished by BMTC staff who had heard the fire alarm and spotted the smoke," the spokesperson added.
"No BMTC staff or trainees were injured."
A video widely circulated on TikTok showed a bunk covered in soot, while a man was seen using a water hose. Overturned mattresses, exposed electrical wiring and a blackened ceiling can be seen in the video.
The video caption indicated that it was Viper company that had been affected, but MINDEF did not confirm this.
The ministry said that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) is assisting the Singapore Civil Defence Force in investigating the cause of the fire.
"The SAF remains committed to upholding high standards of fire safety to ensure a safe environment for our service personnel. As the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to provide further comments at this juncture," the spokesperson said.