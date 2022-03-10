Person taken to hospital after wild boar incident in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A person was taken to hospital after a wild boar incident in Yishun on Wednesday (Mar 9) evening.

A wild boar ran into a pedestrian at the Khatib open-air plaza near Block 844 Yishun Street 81, said MP Carrie Tan (PAP-Nee Soon).

"This is shocking as the plaza is usually crowded and wild boars tend not to venture into such populated areas," Ms Tan said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

In response to CNA's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at Block 846 Yishun Ring Road at about 6.50pm on Wednesday.

One person was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, SCDF said.

Nee Soon Town Council "immediately rallied" staff to locate the wild boar, said Ms Tan.

Minister of State for National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said in a Facebook post that the wild boar headed towards Yishun Park and "hurt some residents" before it entered the park.

Associate Professor Faishal added that he was working closely with the People's Association and grassroots volunteers to help the injured residents.

National Parks Board (NParks) officers are searching for the wild boar in Yishun Park, which has been temporarily closed off for public safety, said Assoc Prof Faishal in his Facebook post at 4.53pm.