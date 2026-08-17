4am liquor sales in Boat Quay, Clarke Quay to continue following year-long trial

SINGAPORE: Bars along parts of the Singapore River will be allowed to continue selling alcohol until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays after a year-long pilot, Minister of State Alvin Tan said on Monday (Aug 17).

Mr Tan, who holds the portfolio for national development and foreign affairs, said the measures would be formalised and take effect from Tuesday, following “encouraging results” at the Boat Quay Historic District, Upper Circular Road area and Clarke Quay Conservation Area.

The extended hours were part of a nightlife revitalisation trial that began on Aug 18 last year, alongside road closures at Circular Road for events and pedestrian-friendly activities, and applications to open new bars, pubs and nightclubs along the Boat Quay Historic District. The district comprises the Boat Quay Waterfront, Circular Road, Lorong Telok and Canton Street.

“We received strong interest from businesses, and our agencies have been working very closely with applicants to ensure that they comply with the regulatory requirements,” he said.

Mr Tan said that the measures will help Singapore’s tourism and nightlife offerings become more attractive.

“It will support business vibrancy and also create good jobs in this sector,” he added.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of National Development and Ministry of Home Affairs said in a press release that between August last year and June this year, the Urban Redevelopment Authority approved 37 applications for new nightlife uses in the Boat Quay Historic District.

Police also approved 92 applications to extend liquor trading hours across the three participating zones.