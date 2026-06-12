Logo
Logo

Singapore

Three dead after supply boat sinks off Pasir Panjang Terminal following collision
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Three dead after supply boat sinks off Pasir Panjang Terminal following collision

The boat sank at about 9.30am on Friday (Jun 12) after colliding with a landing craft.

Three dead after supply boat sinks off Pasir Panjang Terminal following collision

Container ship at Pasir Panjang Terminal in Singapore. (File photo: iStock/Stephane_Jaquemet)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

12 Jun 2026 07:43PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2026 07:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Three people from a supply boat have died after the vessel collided with a landing craft and sank off Pasir Panjang Terminal on Friday (Jun 12).

The incident occurred at about 9.30am, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

It added that the Police Coast Guard recovered three bodies from the water, believed to be the crew members of the sunken supply boat.

“The landing craft is stable with no reported injury to crew on board,” MPA said.

“Search and rescue operations, including diving operations, are ongoing to determine if there are other crew members from the supply boat missing.”

Port operations have not been affected. Navigational broadcasts have been issued advising vessels to keep clear of the incident area, added the maritime authority.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Source: CNA/rl(gs)

Related Topics

Pasir Panjang Terminal
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement