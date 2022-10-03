‘Bogus allegations’ about Government expenditure: Indranee in rebuttal to NCMP Leong Mun Wai’s motion

SINGAPORE: Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai’s adjournment motion included “bogus allegations” about how the Government manages public funds, said Second Minister for Finance and National Development Indranee Rajah in Parliament on Monday (Oct 3).

Mr Leong, the NCMP from Progress Singapore Party, had questioned the financial reasoning behind the Government’s decision to provide funding support for SPH Media Trust and the cost involved in taking over the ownership and management of Sports Hub.

He described them in his speech for the adjournment motion as “two significant outlays of taxpayer's money”, and reminders of the need to ensure “better oversight of public expenditures”.

The Government has said it will provide up to S$900 million in funding support for SPH Media Trust over the next five years, after media operations of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) were hived off last year to form a not-for-profit entity.

On terminating the public-private partnership (PPP) for the Sports Hub, authorities have said a large portion of its costs - about S$1.5 billion - will be the amount paid to Sports Hub Pte Ltd (SHPL), the private consortium that was previously running the sports facility, for the termination. This amount comprises S$300 million for the fair market value of Sports Hub and S$1.2 billion that can be understood as the capital expenditure the Government would have had to bear if it adopted the traditional procurement approach from the start.

“This is a total of S$2.4 billion of taxpayer's money,” said Mr Leong, adding that the Government “owes Singaporeans a more detailed explanation”.

“The Government must respond in full to my queries or Singaporeans can take it that taxpayer’s money has been wasted,” he said.

In her response, Ms Indranee described the NCMP’s allegations about the Government’s management of public expenditure and objections to the transactions involving Sports Hub and SPH Media Trust as “completely without basis”.

She noted that the Government has responded “in full many times” on these two issues.

“Mr Leong’s entire motion is an attempt to portray the Government as profligate and heedless of our expenses. Nothing could be further from the truth,” she said.

“In persisting with these insinuations, Mr Leong is doing a disservice to Singapore, to our Government and to our public servants, charged with the sacred responsibility of looking after the public purse.”

A WASTE OF TAXPAYERS’ MONEY: LEONG MUN WAI

Mr Leong said in his near 20-minute-long speech that the restructuring deal involving SPH is “questionable”, as the company's shareholders “should have left behind a larger share of (its) property assets to support” the operations of SPH Media Trust.

These assets include shopping malls such as Paragon, which were acquired by SPH using profits from its print media business previously, he noted. These non-media assets have since been sold to Cuscaden Peak – a consortium comprising tycoon Ong Beng Seng’s Hotel Properties and two Temasek-linked entities – for S$3.9 billion after the restructuring.

Yet, “only S$110 million of cash and shares were left behind to fund the loss-making media business”, Mr Leong said.

“Since the property assets were accumulated over the years with media profits, it is reasonable to expect that more than S$110 million should have been left behind,” he noted, adding that it “makes no business sense” for the Government to have agreed to the restructuring proposal.