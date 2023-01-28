Singapore-based social networking app Bondee rejects claims of credit card info leaks

SINGAPORE: The Singapore-based parent company of social networking app Bondee has rejected allegations that its users' credit card information was leaked through the platform.

“Recently, it has come to our attention that there are rumours circulating on various social media platforms alleging that the credit card information of Bondee users had been leaked through their use of the Bondee platform,” Metadream said in a statement on Instagram on Friday (Jan 27).

“We would like to assure our users that such rumours are false and untrue, as Metadream does not currently collect users' credit card information or any other financial information.”

The tech firm also said that it has also undertaken a precautionary review of its systems and told users that their personal data remained “safe and secure”.

Signing up for Bondee is free, and users are first prompted to enter their mobile phone number for account verification. They are then asked to input their birth date before setting their username and designing an avatar.

No credit card or other financial information is requested of the user.

However, Bondee’s app store page shows that in-app purchases are available on the platform in the form of B-Beans. This in-game currency is sold in a range of denominations, For example, 100 B-Beans cost S$1.48 while 5,000 B-Beans cost S$66.98.