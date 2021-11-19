Booking a VTL flight: How should I prepare for sudden travel restrictions?

SINGAPORE: Amid a rapidly changing global health situation, experts say it is hard to predict if other countries will impose restrictions on travellers from Singapore – meaning flexibility is key for those making a trip overseas.

Singapore was removed earlier this month from a European Union list of countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

Denmark, one of Singapore’s vaccinated travel lane (VTL) partners, imposed fresh restrictions on travellers from the country last week, including requiring self-isolation.

While the VTL scheme allows quarantine-free travel for those entering Singapore via designated flights, it does not exempt travellers from the requirements of the destination country or region.

SHOULD I BE WORRIED IF I WANT TO TRAVEL?

VTLs have been announced for 21 destinations – of which eight are EU member states.

The EU list is reviewed every two weeks, with criteria including the countries’ “epidemiological situation and overall response to COVID-19". But it is not legally binding and EU member states can adjust their own restrictions.

So far, none of them have followed in Denmark's footsteps to impose new restrictions on travellers from Singapore.

Health experts CNA spoke to said it is hard to predict if other countries will follow suit, as there are numerous factors that affect border restrictions.

These include internal ones, such as the number of new infections per million people, said Professor Teo Yik Ying, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore.

This determines the severity of the outbreak, and “translates to the risk that travellers to this country will be exposed and infected when moving about in the community”.

Domestic vaccination rates and healthcare capacity will also be considered, said Dr David Teo, regional medical director for Asia at health and security risk consultancy International SOS.