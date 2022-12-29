Some money changers in Singapore see booming business, as travel takes off after borders reopen

SINGAPORE: The tills are ringing for money changers in Singapore.

Some are enjoying 80 per cent more sales this festive season, as compared to last year, thanks to a bigger appetite for travel after the reopening of borders.

But money changers are also counting the costs, such as higher overheads amid an ongoing labour crunch.

Mr Syed Habeeb’s shop is seeing streams of people wanting foreign bills for their vacations.

Currencies like the Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht, and Indonesian rupiah are in high demand.

Demand for the Turkish lira and UAE dirham is also up, as more Singaporeans explore such exotic destinations.