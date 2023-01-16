Police looking into fight that broke out at Boon Keng basketball court

SINGAPORE: Police are looking into a brawl that broke out among a group of boys at a basketball court in Boon Keng.

The incident, which involved about eight individuals, was captured in a two-minute video shared on social media on Friday (Jan 13).

The video begins with two of the boys punching and kicking each other while several other individuals, some who appear to be wearing school uniforms, look on.

The two boys soon separate and a heated argument then ensues between other individuals in the group.

Two separate scuffles then break out, one involving a boy from the initial fight, who is kicked to the ground and then kicked in the head while he is down.

The altercations appear to fizzle out as the video ends after two minutes and six seconds.

In response to a CNA query on Monday, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it is looking into the matter.

"The police confirm that a report was lodged and are looking into the matter," SPF said.