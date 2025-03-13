Man charged with murder over Boon Lay Avenue death

SINGAPORE: A 59-year-old man was charged with murder on Thursday (Mar 13), two days after another man was found dead in a Boon Lay flat.

Singaporean Abdul Rani Bin Md Ariffin appeared in the State Courts via video link dressed in a white polo shirt.

He is charged with committing murder by causing the death of Abdul Rahman Mohamad Ariffin, 57, at about 4am at a unit in Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue. The method of murder was not specified.



CNA understands that the victim was his brother.

The prosecution applied for Abdul Rani to be remanded for medical examination and for psychiatric evaluation on whether he is suffering from any "abnormality of the mind that substantially impaired his mental responsibility" for the alleged act.

Asked if he had anything to say through a Malay interpreter, Abdul Rani, who was unrepresented, replied that he had nothing to say.

The judge then remanded the accused for psychiatric evaluation in view of the seriousness of the charge.

He will next appear in court on Apr 3.

The police were alerted to the case at about 11.35am on Tuesday. The victim was found lying motionless at the 11th-floor flat at Block 187 Boon Lay Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The unit was cordoned off when CNA arrived at the scene on Tuesday. A body bag was later carried out of the unit.

A neighbour said that two men and two women lived in the unit, but did not hear anything amiss before the incident. Another saw a man sitting on a stool and handcuffed behind his back.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.