Suspects in Boon Lay Drive slashing incident taken back to car park where attack happened

SINGAPORE: Two men suspected of slashing two other men at Boon Lay Drive were escorted by police officers to the crime scene on Friday (Apr 8).

Dressed in white tops and blue shorts, the men were taken separately to a car park that was cordoned off. They also walked to a hair salon at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive and to two nearby parks.

Plain clothes police officers flanked the men, asking them questions as they walked about the area.

At the car park, the suspects were stopped for some time at an area where there looked like blood stains on the ground.

Residents in the area gathered to watch and took photos as the officers led the men around the area.

The duo, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Thursday afternoon after a one-day manhunt.

They had allegedly injured two other men, aged 22 and 23, at the Boon Lay Drive car park. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) had received a call for help at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at about 5.02pm on Wednesday.

SPF said that the two suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 4.05pm at Woodlands Street 12.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects were known to the victims.

The two suspects will be charged in court on Saturday with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

Videos circulating on social media show two men wielding what appear to be long-bladed weapons at a car park.

In the video, the men pace back and forth, and are later seen running away from the scene, still holding the weapons.

The video also shows one of the victims with what looks like blood running down his face as he is attended to by another man.