Suspects in Boon Lay Drive slashing incident taken back to car park where attack happened
The suspects involved in the Boon Lay Drive attack were brought back to the crime scene by the police on Apr 8, 2022. (Photos: CNA/Jeremy Long)

Chew Hui Min
Chew Hui Min
08 Apr 2022 05:04PM (Updated: 08 Apr 2022 05:47PM)
SINGAPORE: Two men suspected of slashing two other men at Boon Lay Drive were escorted by police officers to the crime scene on Friday (Apr 8).

Dressed in white tops and blue shorts, the men were taken separately to a car park that was cordoned off. They also walked to a hair salon at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive and to two nearby parks.

Plain clothes police officers flanked the men, asking them questions as they walked about the area.

At the car park, the suspects were stopped for some time at an area where there looked like blood stains on the ground. 

Residents in the area gathered to watch and took photos as the officers led the men around the area.

The duo, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Thursday afternoon after a one-day manhunt.

They had allegedly injured two other men, aged 22 and 23, at the Boon Lay Drive car park. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) had received a call for help at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at about 5.02pm on Wednesday.

SPF said that the two suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 4.05pm at Woodlands Street 12

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects were known to the victims.

The two suspects will be charged in court on Saturday with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

Videos circulating on social media show two men wielding what appear to be long-bladed weapons at a car park.

In the video, the men pace back and forth, and are later seen running away from the scene, still holding the weapons.

The video also shows one of the victims with what looks like blood running down his face as he is attended to by another man.

 

One of the suspects in Boon Lay Drive attack brought back to the crime scene by the police on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
One of the suspects in Boon Lay Drive attack brought back to the crime scene by the police on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Police officers speaking to one of the Boon Lay Drive attack suspects on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Chew Hui Min)
A suspect in the Boon Lay Drive attack was taken back to the crime scene by the police on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Chew Hui Min)
The second suspect in Boon Lay Drive attack arrives at the crime scene with the police on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
The second suspect in Boon Lay Drive attack arrives at the crime scene with the police on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)
Blood stains on the ground beside Block 176 Boon Lay Drive, where the two suspects involved in a weapon attack were brought back by the police on Apr 8, 2022. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

This is the latest in a spate of incidents where men wielding blades have posed a threat in public.

On Mar 23, a 64-year-old man armed with a knife died after he was shot in the chest by the police.

A week earlier, a 37-year-old man with a sword was captured on video at Buangkok Crescent, swinging it at a pedestrian and hitting passing cars.

Also in March, a 27-year-old man was charged with throwing a "watermelon knife" at a police officer in Bukit Batok.

There have been about 150 cases of knife-related crimes recorded annually over the past five years, and this number has remained "relatively constant", the Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said in Parliament on Monday.

Source: CNA/mi(gr)

