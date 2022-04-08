Suspects in Boon Lay Drive slashing incident taken back to car park where attack happened

SINGAPORE: Two men suspected of slashing two other men at Boon Lay Drive were escorted by police officers to the crime scene on Friday (Apr 8).
Dressed in white tops and blue shorts, the men were taken separately to a car park that was cordoned off. They also walked to a hair salon at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive and to two nearby parks.
Plain clothes police officers flanked the men, asking them questions as they walked about the area.
At the car park, the suspects were stopped for some time at an area where there looked like blood stains on the ground.
Residents in the area gathered to watch and took photos as the officers led the men around the area.
The duo, aged 19 and 20, were arrested on Thursday afternoon after a one-day manhunt.
They had allegedly injured two other men, aged 22 and 23, at the Boon Lay Drive car park. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) had received a call for help at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at about 5.02pm on Wednesday.
SPF said that the two suspects were arrested on Thursday at about 4.05pm at Woodlands Street 12.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects were known to the victims.
The two suspects will be charged in court on Saturday with two counts of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.
Videos circulating on social media show two men wielding what appear to be long-bladed weapons at a car park.
In the video, the men pace back and forth, and are later seen running away from the scene, still holding the weapons.
The video also shows one of the victims with what looks like blood running down his face as he is attended to by another man.
This is the latest in a spate of incidents where men wielding blades have posed a threat in public.
On Mar 23, a 64-year-old man armed with a knife died after he was shot in the chest by the police.
A week earlier, a 37-year-old man with a sword was captured on video at Buangkok Crescent, swinging it at a pedestrian and hitting passing cars.
Also in March, a 27-year-old man was charged with throwing a "watermelon knife" at a police officer in Bukit Batok.
There have been about 150 cases of knife-related crimes recorded annually over the past five years, and this number has remained "relatively constant", the Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said in Parliament on Monday.