Two workers taken to hospital after gondola tips to one side at Boon Lay Drive HDB block
There was visible damage to the parapet on the roof, with a section of it missing.
SINGAPORE: Two workers were taken to a hospital after a gondola tipped to one side at a Housing Board block in Boon Lay on Thursday (May 11) morning.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 8.10am.
Upon its arrival at Block 199 Boon Lay Drive, a worker was seen on the ledge of the 15th storey next to a "lopsided gondola".
The worker was brought in safely through the unit windows on the 15th floor by SCDF officers.
"We understand that another worker was also brought to safety through the unit windows on the 14th floor by a member of public prior to SCDF's arrival," it said.
Both workers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.
When CNA visited the scene on Thursday afternoon, the gondola was still dangling from the side of the building. There was also visible damage to the parapet on the roof, with a section of the parapet missing.
There was a cordon at the block to prevent vehicles and people from crossing over to the site of the incident
A resident who lives in the opposite block told CNA that he was hanging clothes outside of his flat when he heard a loud sound and saw the workers shouting for help.
The man, who wanted to be known as Mr Chua, said he noticed two workers.
"The first worker was rescued before SCDF arrived by climbing into the 14th floor. The second worker sat at the parapet of the 15th floor whilst waiting for SCDF's arrival because he was injured."
He added that the man was rescued when SCDF officers arrived.
A resident on the 15th floor of the affected block told CNA that she was alerted to the incident when she heard someone banging on the gondola.
Another resident on the 14th floor said that his wife saw one of the workers being taken into a unit.
Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, who is the Member of Parliament for West Coast GRC (Boon Lay), visited the block in the afternoon.
CNA has contacted the Ministry of Manpower, HDB and the Building and Construction Authority for more information.