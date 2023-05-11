Two workers taken to hospital after gondola tips to one side at Boon Lay Drive HDB block

SINGAPORE: Two workers were taken to a hospital after a gondola tipped to one side at a Housing Board block in Boon Lay on Thursday (May 11) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 8.10am.

Upon its arrival at Block 199 Boon Lay Drive, a worker was seen on the ledge of the 15th storey next to a "lopsided gondola".

The worker was brought in safely through the unit windows on the 15th floor by SCDF officers.

"We understand that another worker was also brought to safety through the unit windows on the 14th floor by a member of public prior to SCDF's arrival," it said.

Both workers were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

When CNA visited the scene on Thursday afternoon, the gondola was still dangling from the side of the building. There was also visible damage to the parapet on the roof, with a section of the parapet missing.

There was a cordon at the block to prevent vehicles and people from crossing over to the site of the incident