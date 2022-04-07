Logo
Two men arrested in police manhunt following attack with weapons in Boon Lay
Two men arrested in police manhunt following attack with weapons in Boon Lay

Screengrabs of videos showing two men suspected of injuring two other men with weapons at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive on Apr 6, 2022.

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
07 Apr 2022 07:17PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 07:37PM)
SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 20 and 21, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons in an incident at Boon Lay Drive, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday evening (Apr 7). 

"Through extensive ground enquiries and with the aid of images from Police cameras and CCTVs, officers from Jurong Division and Criminal Investigation Department established the identities of the two men and arrested them on Apr 7, 2022 at about 4.05pm at Woodlands Street 12," said SPF. 

The police said in the early hours of Thursday that they were conducting a manhunt operation for two men who injured two other men with weapons in an incident at Boon Lay Drive. 

They said that they had received a call for assistance at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive at about 5.02pm on Wednesday.

The victims, aged 22 and 23, were conscious when taken to hospital, the police said on Thursday, adding that preliminary investigations showed the two suspects were known to the victims.

Videos circulating on social media showed two men wielding what appear to be long-bladed weapons at a car park.

In the video, a female voice is heard, shouting that she had called the police, while the men pace back and forth. The men are then seen running away from the scene, still holding the weapons. The video also showed one of the victims with what looked like blood running down his face as he is attended to by another man.

"The police do not tolerate brazen acts of violence and will deal with offenders severely, in accordance with the law," the police said. 

"The offence of voluntarily causing grievous hurt carries an imprisonment term of life imprisonment or imprisonment for a term which may extend to 15 years, and shall also be liable to a fine or caning."

Investigations into the case are ongoing. 

Source: CNA/az

