Boon Lay slashing: Two suspects to be charged with allegedly using bread knives to attack victims

SINGAPORE: Two men will be charged on Saturday (Apr 9) with allegedly using bread knives to attack another two men at Boon Lay Drive.

The two men, aged 19 and 20, were taken back to the scene of the crime by police officers on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to calls for help at about 5.02pm on Wednesday at Block 175 Boon Lay Drive, where the two suspects allegedly used the knives to attack the victims, aged 22 and 23.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both victims suffered multiple cuts to their heads and limbs, police said, adding that the victims were taken conscious to hospital.

The two suspects allegedly fled the scene and disposed of their weapons before police officers arrived at the scene, the police said.