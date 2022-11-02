Logo
Singapore

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson to speak at blockchain conference in Singapore
Former Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured outside 10 Downing Street in central London on Sep 6, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Daniel Leal)

02 Nov 2022 11:05AM (Updated: 02 Nov 2022 11:05AM)
SINGAPORE: Former British prime minister Boris Johnson has been lined up as a featured keynote speaker at a December blockchain conference in Singapore.

According to a programme rundown for the International Symposium on Blockchain Advancements (ISBA), Johnson will deliver his speech in the afternoon on Dec 2.

The event, organised by blockchain technology company ParallelChain Lab, will be held at the InterContinental Singapore from Dec 1 to Dec 2.

Blockchain relies on a decentralised network of computers to record transactions. Its most well-known applications are cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. 

Former United States vice president Dick Cheney will also attend the event as a featured guest speaker.

In press release issued on Monday (Oct 31), ParallelChain Lab described the ISBA as aiming to guide the path to the digital economy through discussions that "cut through the technology hype".

The company also said the ISBA would be "free from commercial, financial or political influence".

According to British daily The Guardian, Johnson was paid £130,000 (S$211,240) to speak at a Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers event in the US in September.

Johnson has also said he will attend the COP27 climate conference in Egypt which starts this Sunday and runs till Nov 18.

Source: CNA/Agencies/rc(jo)

Boris Johnson blockchain crypto

