Singapore

Commuters, SMRT staff free woman in wheelchair from platform gap at Botanic Gardens MRT station
A commuter whose wheelchair became stuck between a train and the platform being freed by fellow commuters on Jan 2, 2022. (Screengrabs: TikTok/sakil1511)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
06 Jan 2023 12:44PM (Updated: 06 Jan 2023 12:44PM)
SINGAPORE: A woman was freed by fellow commuters and SMRT staff after her wheelchair became stuck at the platform gap at Botanic Gardens MRT station on Monday (Jan 2).

In a video circulating on social media, around seven people can be seen either holding the doors of the train or attempting to free the commuter in the wheelchair. After the commuter is freed, a fellow passenger then wheels her into the train.

SMRT's head of Circle Line Ng Chan Cheok told CNA on Friday that a commuter had activated the Passenger Emergency Communication button at Botanic Gardens MRT station on the Circle Line on Monday at about 4.40pm.

"Our staff promptly responded to the call to help a wheelchair user whose front wheel was stuck in the gap between the train and the platform," said Mr Ng.

"Our staff, supported by other commuters, freed the wheel and assisted the wheelchair user to get on board the train safely. After the commuter shared that she was alright, train service resumed."
 
Mr Ng thanked the commuters who helped the wheelchair user.

"It is heartwarming to see such a shining example of caring for one another in our community," he said, adding that SMRT encourages those with special mobility needs to approach its staff for assistance with boarding and alighting from trains.

Source: CNA/ic(rj)

