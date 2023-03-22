Bookings cancelled, 200 ActiveSG accounts suspended for suspected bot use and reselling since 2021

SINGAPORE: About 200 ActiveSG accounts have been suspended since 2021 over the suspected use of bots to book sports facilities.

In addition, more than 600 bookings have been cancelled for "on-selling activities", said Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (Mar 21).

Mrs Teo was responding to questions from Member of Parliament Jamus Lim (WP-Sengkang) about the abuse of government-linked online booking systems such as for SportSG facilities, and the resale of reservation slots.

He also asked about measures like anti-bot solutions.

Mrs Teo said the government is aware of the use of automated bots to secure slots on websites.

"Some errant users have gone further to use these bots or encourage others to lend their accounts to them so that they can resell the slots for profit," she said, adding that authorities take prompt action to stop them.

Since early 2021, for instance, SportSG has stepped up enforcement measures on-site, requiring the person who booked the slot to be present and be part of the playing party. Otherwise, the booking may be cancelled.

Random checks are done on-site, according to a notice on the ActiveSG app before a person proceeds with a booking.

"In addition, SportSG conducts periodic checks on suspicious booking patterns in the ActiveSG system and on-selling activities across various social media platforms," Mrs Teo said.

"If suspicious booking patterns are found, the accounts will be suspended for a period of three months for the first time and 12 months for repeat violations."