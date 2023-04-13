Boy assisting with police investigations over theft of bus in Tampines

SINGAPORE: A boy is assisting with investigations concerning a case involving the theft of a bus in Tampines, the police said on Thursday (Apr 13).

The police were alerted to a case of theft of motor vehicle along Tampines Avenue 10 on Wednesday at about noon. Investigations are ongoing.

The stolen vehicle belongs to private bus operator A&S Transit (A&S).

WHAT ALLEGEDLY HAPPENED

An Instagram post alleged that the "12-year-old kid drove off in a bus around Tampines area" from around 7.30am to about noon on Wednesday. It added that the boy "travelled around 100km" during the five hours.

The post also said that the boy "was seen attempting to take another bus" on Tuesday night but was unable to move the vehicle.

NO INTENTION FOR MATTER TO BE PUBLIC: A&S

Bus operator A&S acknowledged concerns regarding its stolen vehicle in a Facebook post earlier on Thursday,

In another post later the same day, the operator said that it was aware of the public's concern regarding the case but added that the issue involved a minor and it did not wish to put any undue stress on the boy as "it is approaching the school examinations period".

"It is not in A&S’s intention for the matter to be public," it said, adding that it hopes for "all of us to take a gracious and forgiving approach in guiding our youths and supporting them in the pursuit of their passion".

"We would like to take this opportunity to call on the public, government and organisations not to dismiss our youths, but to see this incident as a call to hear the growing enthusiasm among the younger generation and to support them with more outlets and opportunities to pursue their interests."