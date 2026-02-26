Family waits as search resumes for boy suspected of drowning in Kallang River
The missing boy, identified as Daniel by his mother, is a 13-year-old student at Northlight School.
SINGAPORE: The search for a 13-year-old boy who is suspected to have drowned in the Kallang River continued for a second day on Thursday (Feb 26).
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it resumed the search at about 7am, after it was called off after more than four hours on Wednesday.
The boy’s mother identified him as Daniel when she spoke to reporters after arriving at the river around noon.
He is the second of three sons and a student at Northlight School.
The 46-year-old mother, who gave her name as Siti, works at a food stall in VivoCity. She said she planned to remain near the search area throughout the day.
Mdm Siti dabbed away tears as she spoke to reporters. She said Daniel would usually return home between 4pm and 5pm, even when he had activities after school.
She added that her son had never caused her any trouble.
SCDF said it was alerted to the suspected drowning at about 4.30pm on Wednesday and an underwater search was conducted by rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team.
According to reports, the boy was believed to have been fishing when the incident happened.
On Thursday, three SCDF officers were seen walking up and down the park connector along the Kallang River, occasionally using binoculars to scan the water, as search operations continued.