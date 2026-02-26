Family waits as search resumes for boy suspected of drowning in Kallang River

SINGAPORE: The search for a 13-year-old boy who is suspected to have drowned in the Kallang River continued for a second day on Thursday (Feb 26).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it resumed the search at about 7am, after it was called off after more than four hours on Wednesday.

The boy’s mother identified him as Daniel when she spoke to reporters after arriving at the river around noon.

He is the second of three sons and a student at Northlight School.