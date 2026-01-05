Boy fractures nose at Jewel walking net attraction; BCA and operator urge visitors to follow safety rules and supervise children

SINGAPORE: An outing during the year-end school holidays to Jewel Changi Airport ended in tears after a six-year-old boy at the Canopy Park’s Walking Net attraction fell and fractured his nose.

Responding to CNA’s queries on Monday (Jan 5), a Jewel Changi Airport spokesperson urged all visitors to adhere to safety guidelines while on the attraction.

“To ensure an enjoyable and safe experience, we urge all visitors to pay attention to and adhere to prescribed safety guidelines while using the attractions, and to assist to ensure their children do so as well,” said the spokesperson.

On Dec 10, 2025, the boy, who was accompanied by his mother Anna and his nine-year-old brother, had tripped after running on the net and ended up striking the wooden platform.



“I saw him as he was falling, but I couldn’t rush over in time. It was too late,” the mother said in Mandarin, adding that she did not see if the boy had been running.

“His full face was covered in blood … He was crying very badly …That image keeps replaying in my head.”



Anna, who wanted to be known only by her first name, said staff members at the attraction provided first aid right away. She said she knew her son needed a hospital after seeing the deep wound.



A photo of the injury seen by CNA showed a laceration across the bridge of the boy’s nose. His father, who wanted to be known only as Richard, said the boy underwent surgery the next day for an open nasal bone fracture.

The surgical team had to close three layers of tissue, leaving his son with more than 30 stitches, he said.

“I was shocked…There will definitely be a scar, a permanent scar. He will carry this scar for the rest of his life,” said the father.