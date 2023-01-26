Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Boy taken to hospital after fight in Serangoon, 8 others assisting with police investigations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Boy taken to hospital after fight in Serangoon, 8 others assisting with police investigations

Boy taken to hospital after fight in Serangoon, 8 others assisting with police investigations

Screengrabs show the victim (in black) being beaten. (Screengrabs: Twitter/@pacik_kentang)

26 Jan 2023 11:21AM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 11:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old boy was taken conscious to hospital after a fight broke out at a fitness corner in Serangoon.

The police received a call for assistance at about 4.15pm on Jan 15 after the fight started near Block 201 Serangoon Central. 

Eight others, aged between 11 and 14, are assisting with investigations into a case of rioting, the police said.

In a video posted on social media that lasts for about a minute, a boy can be seen sitting on an exercise machine before he is kicked in the face.

Two others join in, kicking the victim to the ground before all three continually punch and kick the victim.

The boy getting attacked can be seen trying to protect himself with his hands while screaming.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.

Source: CNA/fh(mi)

Related Topics

crime SPF

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.