Boy taken to hospital after fight in Serangoon, 8 others assisting with police investigations

SINGAPORE: A 15-year-old boy was taken conscious to hospital after a fight broke out at a fitness corner in Serangoon.

The police received a call for assistance at about 4.15pm on Jan 15 after the fight started near Block 201 Serangoon Central.

Eight others, aged between 11 and 14, are assisting with investigations into a case of rioting, the police said.

In a video posted on social media that lasts for about a minute, a boy can be seen sitting on an exercise machine before he is kicked in the face.

Two others join in, kicking the victim to the ground before all three continually punch and kick the victim.

The boy getting attacked can be seen trying to protect himself with his hands while screaming.

Investigations are ongoing, said the police.