How a Boys' Town kid formed a bond with people with disabilities – with the help of ice cream
Through a dessert making workshop, the non-profit hopes its residents develop empathy and realise they can still give back to society despite their circumstances.
SINGAPORE: Keith had tried his hand at making ice cream from scratch before. But his second time doing so was a rather different experience.
Instead of classmates, the Primary 5 student was making the dessert with individuals he had not interacted with before - people with disabilities.
Keith, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, was among 30 residents from Boys' Town who earlier this year participated in an ice cream making workshop with people with disabilities served by the SPD charity.
Boys' Town is a non-profit organisation aimed at helping underprivileged youth in Singapore.
Speaking with CNA, Keith said he was initially worried he wouldn't know how to interact with the people with disabilities, who were aged between 18 and 45.
He wasn't even sure how to ask for their names.
And that was exactly the case in the beginning, with a duo he teamed up with for the activity.
"I was nervous to talk to them. I can see from their faces that they were also nervous," Keith said.
The two individuals were also unable to talk, making it difficult for both sides to communicate.
But Keith quickly got a handle on the situation.
The 11-year-old asked them what they wanted and needed, and responded wherever they were pointing to for assistance.
For instance, they gestured for his help to shake a bag of ice containing the ice cream mixture.
The two individuals gradually grew more relaxed and were happily engaged in the activity, said Keith, adding that he also fed them the ice cream they made.
"I felt proud because it's my first time helping people with disabilities, helping them make ice cream, and interacting with them, even though it's hard," he said.
Keith said he would do it again if given the chance, seeing how it made his fellow ice cream makers "feel better".
He also wants to understand and know more about people with disabilities, to "interact with them better".
DEVELOPING DEEPER EMPATHY
The ice cream making workshop was organised by security company Certis as what it called a "beneficiary-for-beneficiary" programme. This falls under the firm's corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to support disadvantaged children and youths as well as people with disabilities.
The workshop was the first time Certis organised an activity bringing together two long-term partners in Boys' Town and SPD.
Certis' senior vice president and head of group communications and marketing Robin Goh said the Boys' Town youths displayed a "natural willingness" to support the people with disabilities throughout the workshop.
"They stepped up to help with preparation, assisted wheelchair users with manoeuvring, and ensured everyone felt included and engaged.
"Seeing the youth take initiative and create an inclusive, enjoyable environment was heartwarming," he said, adding that Certis will continue to explore similar initiatives.
Prior to the event, Boys' Town youths and Certis volunteers attended a learning session to better understand how to interact with people with disabilities.
During the session, the youths were genuinely curious and wanted to understand the unique challenges faced by people with disabilities and how they go about their daily life in work and social activities, said SPD's day activity centre manager Iris Koh.
"By the end of the session, there was a noticeable shift in confidence among the Boys' Town youth. They felt more prepared and empowered to engage with PWDs respectfully and were keen to put what they’d learned into practice."
As for the 16 people with disabilities from SPD who participated in the ice cream making, Ms Koh said they were thrilled by the opportunity to learn something new.
"The final product gave them a feeling of accomplishment," she added.
This was also what Boys' Town had in mind by sending its residents to take part.
"What we have hoped through the service learning, especially this one with SPD, is for them to have a deeper empathy for others, responsibility as well as personal growth and hopefully plant a seed of volunteerism in them," said assistant director and head of residential services Ong Teck Chye.
He noted the common misconception that Boys' Town residents are all young offenders or delinquents. In reality, 90 per cent of them come from child protection cases.
"A lot of our boys here are actually staying here because of no fault of their own and due to family circumstances," said Mr Ong.
And as beneficiaries themselves on the receiving end of support from various systems, they can sometimes feel disempowered. Hence the importance of activities such as the ice cream making workshop, said Mr Ong.
"I truly hope that such opportunities do allow our clients to know that no matter what kind of circumstances you are in, you have the ability, the opportunity to give back and help others as well."