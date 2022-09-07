In Braddell, construction is causing this building to vibrate. Residents might have to endure it for many more years

SINGAPORE: The construction did not bother Madam Christina Fong, until the "terrible earthquake sensation" she experienced about a month ago changed her mind.

"It feels like your building is going to collapse anytime. I feel my body moving. Even when I lie down, I can feel it. It does disrupt my sleep and even my work," the 65-year-old resident of Block 10D at Braddell View told CNA.

"Initially I didn't feel it, until my daughter was in the room and she said: 'Mummy, why is something shaking?' Then I realised. When you're walking around, you don't feel it. Then one day when I was doing my work on the computer, I felt it."

Braddell View is a former Housing and Urban Development Company (HUDC) estate, which is now privatised. At Block 10D, each floor comprises four units, two of which are in closer proximity to the construction at this stage.

Construction for two major projects – the North-South Corridor and Mount Alvernia Hospital's new centre – fronts the block which faces Marymount Road. The former caused the recent vibrations felt by residents.

The 21.5km-long North-South Corridor will be Singapore's first integrated transport corridor when it opens in 2027. With express bus lanes, pedestrian paths and cycling trunk routes, the corridor will connect towns in the northern region to the city centre.