He became abusive to his wife and kids. A brain tumour could have been the cause

SINGAPORE: When Mr Sadayan Ahmed Maideen Jabbar’s personality began changing over the course of the pandemic, he pinned it on stress and the vicissitudes of life.

Feeling like “everything led to anger”, he began acting violently towards his four children and wife of 15 years. His behaviour escalated to a point where the police had to be called in, and this culminated in his divorce in mid-2020.

“We were married happily for many years and in two years, things changed. You’d think that it was just you," said the 48-year-old product manager in a medical device company.

“The kids were growing, work is different, COVID has started, so I assumed this is a behavioural change.”

Little did he know that the changes could have been the result of a rare, malignant tumour on a part of his brain responsible for processing emotions.

He remained unaware of the tumour until a year after his divorce, when he started experiencing frequent “white-outs”, later identified as epileptic seizures.

He would not be able to remember anything that took place during these 20-second blank staring spells.

“When I recovered … I was steady … I could see normally, but (there was) a metallic taste,” Mr Maideen told reporters at a session organised by National University Hospital (NUH).

After experiencing eight seizures in a day, he sought help at NUH.

The eventual diagnosis: He had glioblastoma, an aggressive and incurable brain cancer that leaves patients with a median life expectancy of 18 to 24 months.

TUMOUR PRESSING ON “PRIMITIVE PART” OF BRAIN

Measuring 2.5cm in its diameter, the tumour was not large, said Dr Yeo Tseng Tsai, the head of NUH’s neurosurgery department.