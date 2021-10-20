'I didn't think it would happen to me': Women in their 30s facing breast cancer

SINGAPORE: An avid cyclist who also runs and does yoga regularly, one 34-year-old, who only wanted to be known as Su Lin, was the picture of health when she first discovered a lump in her left breast in May.

Young and healthy, cancer was the last thing on her mind.

“I didn't think it was serious, because I knew of many friends who had cysts removed and it wasn’t serious. So I held it off for a while, until I was free enough to go and see a doctor,” said the primary school teacher.

In late June, after numerous tests and scans, came a diagnosis she never expected to hear.

She had stage 1 breast cancer.

“I couldn't cry also because I was so shocked,” Su Lin said.

“I didn't think that it would happen to me because I always thought that cancer was something that would only happen at an older age,” she said, adding that she has no family history of cancer.

It took her nearly four days to fully process the news and tell her family, who are in Kuala Lumpur.

“They were shocked but they were also being really strong for me,” she said.

“Everything was done via phone or via video calls, and so there was no physical contact like hugs. But even though it was bad, I still felt strong support from them ... and so that’s when I felt like ‘I can do this’,” she said.

With a renewed spirit of hope, Su Lin focused on getting treatment and recovering quickly.

In July, she underwent lumpectomy surgery to remove the affected part of her breast and is currently going through chemotherapy.

In telling her story, Su Lin hopes to raise awareness about breast cancer, and the importance of regular health screenings.

“Regardless of age, never take things for granted. Even for myself, I didn’t do regular check-ups but it’s so important to pay attention to your body, because we only have one body and one life,” she said. “So we have to take care of it and be more mindful.”

WHEN THE YOUNG GET CANCER

Su Lin was one of the patients highlighted by the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS) in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign held in October to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

According to the Singapore Cancer Registry, 2,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Between 2013 and 2017, 16.3 per cent of female breast cancer patients were diagnosed below the age of 40.

Doctors CNA spoke to said incidences of breast cancer in young women also appear to be increasing, which could be due to rising affluence and increasing levels of stress.

Dr Radhika Lakshmanan, a consultant breast and general surgeon, said she has seen a larger percentage of young breast cancer patients over the last decade.

Her clinic, which sees about 50 new breast cancer patients each year, has also observed a disproportionately higher number of women below the age of 40, who make up about 30 per cent of the clinic’s new cases.

“One of the postulations is that women are having their firstborn at a later age,” she said.

Studies suggest that women who become pregnant and have children at an early age have a decreased risk of developing breast cancer in later life. However, any pregnancy after age 35 may increase the risk of breast cancer.

The treatment approach for young breast cancer patients may also be more complicated compared to older patients, said Dr Lakshmanan.

This is because factors such as family planning must be taken into consideration when discussing or initiating the treatment regime, she said.

“Chemotherapy affects fertility in a negative way so before commencing treatment, they will be advised to consult a gynaecologist to consider the options of cryopreservation or embryo preservation as their chance of conception may drop after the cancer treatment,” she said.

Family planning was an important consideration for Ms Cindy Neo, who was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer in 2017.

At the time, Ms Neo was only 30 years old and was a year into her relationship with her partner.