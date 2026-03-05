Genetic testing for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer to be subsidised

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans at high risk of hereditary breast and ovarian cancer (HBOC) will have access to subsidised genetic testing from December, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Thursday (Mar 5).

Eligible Singaporean and permanent resident patients can receive means-tested subsidies of up to 70 per cent for the genetic test. Seniors from the Pioneer and Merdeka generations qualify for additional subsidies on top of that.

Patients can use their MediSave to cover remaining costs after subsidies, and those aged 60 and above may use Flexi-MediSave to further reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

About one in 150 Singaporeans carries a mutation in HBOC-associated genes, which significantly raises their risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

Women with such gene variants face a lifetime breast cancer risk of up to 60 per cent and an ovarian cancer risk of up to 50 per cent, compared with roughly 13 per cent and 12 per cent respectively in the general female population.

MOH said the full suite of HBOC interventions – from genetic testing to follow-up treatment – has been assessed as both clinically and cost-effective. Further details on financing support will be released later this year.

The move is part of broader efforts to strengthen preventive care and precision medicine, said MOH. Last year, the ministry launched a national genetic testing programme for familial hypercholesterolaemia, a hereditary condition causing high cholesterol.