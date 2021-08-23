3 men jailed for bribing Indonesian embassy official 

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans who bribed an Indonesian embassy official three years ago were sentenced to jail on Monday (Aug 23), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement.

The case centred on a S$6,000 performance bond, which the Indonesian embassy in Singapore made compulsory in 2018 for all employers hiring foreign domestic workers from Indonesia.

Agus Ramdhany Machjumi, who was the labour attache of the embassy at the time, was in charge of issuing accreditation to insurers for the bond.

He told 66-year-old Abdul Aziz Mohamed Hanib to find insurance companies or agents who would give them a share of the premiums collected, in exchange for accreditation.

Aziz, a freelance translator, then roped in 50-year-old James Yeo Siew Liang, who was an insurance agent for AIG Asia Pacific Insurance and Liberty Insurance.

Through Aziz, Yeo gave bribes amounting to S$71,211 to Agus between March and June 2018, as reward for accrediting AIG and Liberty to sell the performance bonds.

Yeo also gave Aziz a total of about S$21,363.30 for making the arrangement with Agus.